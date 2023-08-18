Inter Miami star Lionel Messi – ‘I didn’t want to join Paris Saint-Germain’

Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has revealed that he was never keen on heading to Ligue 1.

Messi gave his first press conference as an Inter Miami player ahead of their Leagues Cup final against Nashville, where the Argentine will have the chance to win the club its first silverware less than a month after joining.

This summer his future was up in the air, with offers from Saudi Arabia and an attempt from Barcelona to sign him, but Messi decided it was time to leave European football.

“The departure to Paris was difficult because of how it happened. It’s not something I wanted. It happened from one day to the next. I had to quickly get used to a new place after so many years in Barcelona. It was difficult, but luckily it’s very different from what is happening to me now in Miami.”

Barcelona released a statement on Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami, saying that they understood his decision to leave behind the pressure of competing at the top level.

“My decision to come was down to a lot of things. Family was part of the decision. I don’t think about it (being an MLS ambassador). I came to play and I made the right decision to come and play in Miami. I’m happy and I’m looking forward to continuing to enjoy myself,” MD quoted.

It is fair to say that if anyone has earned the right to leave European football behind, then it is Messi. Apart from the French cup competitions, Messi has won every competition he has competed in, and on top of that the World Cup. He is expected to compete at the Copa America next summer.

Messi, 36, would have required some major restructuring to the Barcelona squad if he had arrived there, and seeing that Inigo Martinez remains unregistered, it is fair to doubt their ability to have gotten a deal done.