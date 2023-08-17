The keys to Carlo Ancelotti’s new system and the two players required to step up

Carlo Ancelotti has implemented a new system at Real Madrid and after their first exam, few will have any complaints. A comfortable win, the traits of the renovated Ancelotti side were on show too.

The Italian, with only Joselu Mato as a natural striker, has opted for a system without one. It is designed to get the best out of Jude Bellingham playing behind Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior. Those three will have more freedom, but behind them Los Blancos will have to be more mechanical.

Marca explain that the legs of Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga will be crucial in their system, ensuring they are able to cover and provide options for those ahead. The two key players who Ancelotti is relying on to take a step forward are full-backs Dani Carvajal and Fran Garcia.

With Vinicius further inside, Garcia and Carvajal will be asked to move forward and provide the width. Without the ball, the two will be asked to press up on their opposite numbers at times too, leaving their usual positions. The full-backs will be key in order to facilitate a system in which Ancelotti seeks two things – energy and depth.

Garcia, recently arrived at Madrid, is used to that sort of role from his time at Rayo Vallecano, but is obviously making a step up in terms of level. Meanwhile Carvajal has come under pressure in recent years for his form, and has of late been less of a force going forward. Against Athletic however, he was more aggressive, and crucial in the opener for Rodrygo.

Two seasons ago when Real Madrid won the Champions League, Ancelotti often spoke of his desire to add ‘energy’ referring to Camavinga and Rodrygo in many cases. It looks as if those turnarounds will form the basis of what he seeks for his side this season.