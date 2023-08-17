Deco and Jorge Mendes have Xavi Hernandez replacement in mind

Barcelona are not thinking of sacking Xavi Hernandez. That said, new Sporting Director Deco does have someone in mind for an emergency.

Deco has arrived at Barcelona and was believed to have been working in the role in recent months, but the surprise came with the imminent departure of Director of Football Mateu Alemany. The former Valencia man appears to have been forced out in part by Deco, and in part by President Joan Laporta’s advisors.

The former Portugal midfielder has close relations with Laporta’s right-hand man Alejandro Echevarria too, as well as Agent Jorge Mendes, who is constantly at the centre of Barcelona’s transfer dealings these days, with the likes of Ansu Fati, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde all represented by him.

As per Bar Canaletes, should Barcelona for any reason need to dismiss Xavi, then it would be a Mendes client as one of the candidates to replace him. Current Barcelona Atletic Manager Rafael Marquez has been in the position for a year, with middling results so far, but he would be an option if they had to make an appointment in a hurry.

While Xavi’s job is not at risk as long as results remain solid, it does appear that the appointment of Deco, who reportedly has ‘complete power’ over sporting matters, has somewhat weakened his position. The two were never close while at Barcelona as players, but it may benefit the Catalan coach to strengthen relations now.