Carlo Ancelotti goalkeeping almost decided for Real Madrid trip to Almeria

Real Madrid are back in action for a second Saturday night in a row, and if their win against Athletic Club was not as feverish as previously predicted, it will certainly be hot when they take on Almeria.

The big decision for Carlo Ancelotti, expected to maintain much of his starting Xi from Bilbao, is in goal. The Italian was keen to transmit confidence to the Ukrainian ahead of the Athletic tie, and while he had little to do, was comfortable at San Mames.

The presumed Thibaut Courtois replacement Kepa Arrizabalaga arrived on Monday, and was presented on Tuesday. He showed his ambition in his press conference, but the word coming out of Madrid is that he will be on the bench against Almeria.

Ancelotti had previously said that if they signed a goalkeeper, Lunin would be the starter, and Relevo say that that is the likely outcome. Kepa has only had a few training sessions with the side, and benching Lunin so suddenly would go down poorly with the dressing room, and not least Florentino Perez, who is a fan of Lunin.

The Ukrainian is thought to be a consumate professional, but Ancelotti has reportedly had his doubts about him for some time, and was keen to bring in a replacement this summer. That said, Kepa will take over the number one spot from the following week without doubt.

One of Ancelotti’s primary skills has been maintaining relations both with those above and below him in the hierarchy. Even if he does not have faith in Lunin, the 24-year-old ‘keeper was still comfortable electing to stay rather than leave or seek a loan – and Ancelotti has needed him last week and perhaps this one too.