Kepa Arrizabalaga hoping to achieve the impossible at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea for the season, and already he has made a declaration of intent.

The 28-year-old former Athletic Club goalkeeper was sought out by Los Blancos to replace Thibaut Courtois, who has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear. That is expected to keep him out for most of the season, and Kepa is the temporary replacement.

However during his presentation, Kepa declared that he would like to stay longer than his year-long loan, if his performances earn it. There is no predicting how the 31-year-old Belgian will respond to his knee injury, but in theory he would have to outperform what for many is the best goalkeeper in the world.

"Hopefully. Today is the first day of my loan. We have time, we'll see. Hopefully with my performance I can make that happen." Kepa Arrizabalaga would be happy to remain at Real Madrid next season too.

As pointed out by Relevo, he would also have to break a run that has been in existence for the entire 21st century. Of the six loanees Real Madrid have had, none have remained beyond the end of their initial loan spell.

The late Jose Antonio Reyes, Julien Faubert, Emmanuel Adebayor, Michael Essien, Javier Hernandez and Alphonse Areola, have all arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on a temporary deal, but none succeeded in making it beyond that.

It is true that Kepa will be given a run in the first team that none of those six have enjoyed either, and has the chance to prove himself. Unless Courtois looks like a vastly different goalkeeper when he returns though, it looks like an extremely difficult task for the Basque.