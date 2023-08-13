Barcelona

Barcelona star has no intention of leaving this summer – “I want to be here all my life”

Last summer, Barcelona had two main transfer sagas going on that involves players leaving: Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie De Jong. Neither departed at the time, although the former has since departed for Paris Saint-Germain.

However, De Jong has stayed, and he was a key figure for Barcelona in their first LaLiga title victory in four years. The Dutchman was ever-present in Xavi Hernandez’s side, aside from a spell on the sidelines which was caused by injury.

The rumours of a possible departure for De Jong have come around again this summer, but as he told El Periodico, he has absolutely no intention to leave Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona will be absolutely delighted for De Jong to stay. He has a tough opening spell at the club since joining from Ajax, but he has firmly found his feet since Xavi arrived as head coach. He is sure to continue being a crucial player in Catalonia.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News