Barcelona star has no intention of leaving this summer – “I want to be here all my life”

Last summer, Barcelona had two main transfer sagas going on that involves players leaving: Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie De Jong. Neither departed at the time, although the former has since departed for Paris Saint-Germain.

However, De Jong has stayed, and he was a key figure for Barcelona in their first LaLiga title victory in four years. The Dutchman was ever-present in Xavi Hernandez’s side, aside from a spell on the sidelines which was caused by injury.

The rumours of a possible departure for De Jong have come around again this summer, but as he told El Periodico, he has absolutely no intention to leave Barcelona this summer.

🚨 Frenkie de Jong: "Barça is the club of my dreams and I want to be here all my life. I've been a fan since I was a kid. I never wanted to leave, despite the club's financial situation." @elperiodico_cat 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/aWquTUMwoB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 13, 2023

Barcelona will be absolutely delighted for De Jong to stay. He has a tough opening spell at the club since joining from Ajax, but he has firmly found his feet since Xavi arrived as head coach. He is sure to continue being a crucial player in Catalonia.