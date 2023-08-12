Real Madrid star has “impossible dream” to replace Thibaut Courtois as first-choice goalkeeper

On Thursday, Real Madrid reported that Thibaut Courtois had suffered a serious ACL injury, which will almost certainly rule him out for the entire 2023-24 campaign before it had even begun.

The news was a major blow for both Real Madrid and Courtois. The Belgian international has been undisputed number one at Los Blancos ever since joining, and he has been among their best players during that time.

It means that Andriy Lunin will start Saturday’s LaLiga opener against Athletic Club, and Diario AS have reported that the Ukrainian dreams of taking over the gloves from Courtois for this season.

However, that will not happen, as Real Madrid are in the process of finding a new first-choice keeper. David De Gea and Yassine Bounou are the leading candidates, with the latter being the primary option for Carlo Ancelotti and his staff.

Ancelotti has reportedly been far from pleased with Lunin during his second spell as head coach of Real Madrid, and he had hoped he would be sold this summer. As such, he has little trust in him, so it makes sense that he won’t stay as number one for this season.