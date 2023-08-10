Second Real Madrid player to undergo surgery following Thibaut Courtois news

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Thibaut Courtois had suffered an ACL injury, which will rule him out for the entire 2023-24 campaign.

The news is a huge blow for Real Madrid, and Courtois, who will undergo surgery to address the injury, now joins Dani Ceballos and Arda Guler in the treatment room.

The Belgian international won’t be the only Real Madrid to go under the knife, with Diario AS reporting that Guler will also require surgery on his meniscus injury, which got worse during Los Blancos’ pre-season tour of the United States.

Real Madrid had hoped to avoid surgery for Guler after he had responded well to initial treatment, but unfortunately for them, it has been unavoidable. He is expected to be ruled out of action for between five to seven weeks.

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Real Madrid on the injury front, and Carlo Ancelotti will no doubt he cursing his luck, with the new season getting underway this weekend.