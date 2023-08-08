Real Madrid board continue with Kylian Mbappe stance – ‘Forget about him until next year’

It seems that the impasse between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain is only going to be solved one way, if it is to be so this summer, and that is with all three sides negotiating a deal for the French striker. Yet Real Madrid, at least publicly, are clear that they will not move for him.

According to Relevo, who say they have been in touch with those close to the directors at the club, and say that Madridistas should ‘forget about him’ this year, and that only next year will he arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile they also highlight that others lower down in the food chain believe that Los Blancos will try ‘everything’ to sign Mbappe this summer in order to fill the void left by Karim Benzema. Similarly, Carlo Ancelotti and the squad are keen for Mbappe to join this summer.

No doubt, it makes perfect sense for those at the club, at least the directors, to put out that message. The more desperate they are to bring Mbappe in, the higher PSG will make the price. Hence it would be no surprise if the saga went into the latter stages of the transfer window, as Real Madrid look to take advantage of PSG’s last chance to make serious money on Mbappe.