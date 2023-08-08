Joao Felix update: Jorge Mendes to bide time for preferred option for one more week

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix remains at the club as things stand, but there is little doubt that his future is one of the key issues to be resolved before the transfer market shuts.

There are significant amounts of conflicting information on Felix’s case. Dealing in what appears to be generating consensus, Felix is a target for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. They and Felix’s former coach Jorge Jesus are trying to convince him to head to the Middle East at least on loan.

It also appears that Agent Jorge Mendes is doing his best to work out potential exit routes should nothing ideal appear for Felix. The former Chelsea player would ideally like to join Barcelona, as he has stated publicly, but generally wants to play in the Champions League. Marca also claim that Felix is willing to wait until the end of the market to do so, but if that deal does not come off, then he would likely head to Al Hilal or even former club Benfica on loan if no other alternartives come up.

🚨I Joao Félix wants to play in the Champions League or fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona. He is willing to wait for Barcelona until the last moment, although it doesn't seem like a very realistic idea today. [🎖️: @marca] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 8, 2023

As things stand, a move to Barcelona looks highly unlikely. The Blaugrana have just 13 players registered with La Liga, and are keen to bring in a right-back first and foremost before Felix. Xavi Hernandez is believed to have shut down that idea, but MD say that he remains an option for Barcelona.

Equally Sport contrast Marca’s information by claiming that Felix will wait a week to see if Barcelona make a move for him, but otherwise will begin looking elsewhere.

🚨| SL Benfica could end up becoming an emergency solution for Joao Félix if time runs out. 🇵🇹🔙 [🎖️: @marca] pic.twitter.com/D9Fu8TT0zM — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 8, 2023

One way or another, it appears there is unlikely to be a perfect solution for Felix and Atletico. It may be that they are forced to drop their loan demands, believed to be around €15m in total, and that Felix is forced to widen his search in terms of a destination in order to avoid an uncomfortable situation.