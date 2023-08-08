Former Real Madrid, Spain and Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui leaves Premier League side Wolves

Just six days before they take on Manchester United in their first Premier League match of the new season, Wolverhampton Wanderers have parted ways with Spanish head coach Julen Lopetegui.

The club and Julen Lopetegui have reached an agreement to part ways, ending his nine month stay as head coach. — Wolves (@Wolves) August 8, 2023

Lopetegui took over the reins at Wolves in November, just one month after he was sacked at Sevilla following a poor start to the season. Against the odds, he was able to guide them away from relegation, secure survival with multiple matches to spare.

Despite this, there has been growing discontent between Lopetegui and the Wolves board, and the decision has now been taken for them to part ways, although there are plenty of questions surrounding the timing of the announcement.

Lopetegui, who has also managed Real Madrid and Spain during his coaching career, will now be on the hunt for a new job. He may well return to his homeland, although there are no openings of note at this stage.