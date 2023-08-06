Barcelona

Barcelona hoping to send Ousmane Dembele to Saudi Arabia to avoid Paris Saint-Germain deal – report

Last weekend, it was reported that Paris Saint-Germain had activated Ousmane Dembele’s €50m release clause at Barcelona.

The 26-year-old is very keen to make the move to the French champions, and a deal is almost complete. The final hurdle is an agreement between Barcelona and Dembele, as to how much of the €50m they will each receive.

This is causing problems, and according to Santi Aouna, Barcelona are delaying this in order to send Dembele to Saudi Arabia, with Al Hilal willing to pay a higher transfer fee in order to sign the French international.

The Dembele saga has been rather bizarre, and this news would take that to a whole new level. It’s no secret that Barcelona are not happy about losing Dembele, and if they are to do so, they want to generate as much funds as possible.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops, but considering Dembele only wants PSG, it looks like Barcelona’s reported plot will be unsuccessful.

