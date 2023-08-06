Athletico Paranaense will not allow Vitor Roque to join Barcelona this summer

Earlier this summer, Barcelona confirmed that they had signed Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. The Brazilian international had been highly sought after for several months, but a deal was finally agreed upon.

However, due to worries over not being able to register him with LaLiga, Barcelona did not sign Roque immediately, instead stating that he would remain at Athletico PR until 2024.

Despite this, Ousmane Dembele’s impending sale to Paris Saint-Germain has opened up a window which could allow Barcelona to register Roque now, and it is an avenue that they are hoping to achieve.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, Athletico PR do not intend to allow Roque to head to Catalonia this summer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. They are keen to retain him for the rest of the Brazilian league season.

Understand Athletico Paranaense count on Vitor Roque until December. Brazilian club want Vitor to stay and qualify for next Copa Libertadores 🇧🇷🐅 💯 Key one for the club in the centenary season (1924-2024). 🔵🔴 Athletico want Vitor to join Barça on first game in January 2024. pic.twitter.com/POYp8rtsXE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

It means that Barcelona will be made to wait until January to see Roque in action for them, which is a far from ideal situation.