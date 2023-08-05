Barcelona’s efforts to bring in Vitor Roque this summer to depend on Athletico Paranaense

Earlier this summer, Barcelona finalised the transfer of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. The 18-year-old, who is already a full Brazil international, had been wanted by the Blaugrana for months, and they finally got their man.

However, he has not joined Barcelona immediately, instead remaining with Athletico PR for at least the remainder of the Brazilian league season, as was confirmed at the time. However, Roque may be brought in now, as a result of Ousmane Dembele’s impending departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Sport, Barcelona will explore bringing Roque to the club this summer, providing there is sufficient space in the wage bill to register him with LaLiga. However, that is not the only circumstance to be considered.

Athletico PR are on the brink of being knocked out of the Copa Libertadores, having lost 3-1 to Bolivar in the first leg of their last 16. If they do exit the competition next week, Roque’s arrival is far more likely.

There is plenty of anticipation at Barcelona for Roque’s arrival, and despite initial plans being to have him in 2024, he could be on his way in the next few weeks.