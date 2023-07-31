Real Madrid defender set to miss opening games of La Liga season through month-long absence

Real Madrid will be cursing their luck that once again, defender Ferland Mendy is laid low with injury.

The left-back has been struggling with injuries for much of his Real Madrid career, with last season being his worst yet. Making just 28 appearances, he was barely a factor in the closing stages of the season.

Mendy, who missed Real Madrid training on Sunday, has been diagnosed with a thigh tear or micro-tear in his hamstring. Onda Cero believe it will keep him out of the side for up to a month.

🔊@fburgos4 "Casi con toda seguridad Mendy se perderá este mes de agosto, puede tener rotura o micro rotura en los isquios" pic.twitter.com/UaSY9loJa9 — Radioestadio Noche (@RadioestadioN) July 30, 2023

That would rule him out of matches against Athletic Club, Almeria and Celta Vigo – his prospective return would come against Getafe on the third of December.

Fortunately for Carlo Ancelotti, at least this season Mendy has a natural replacement in Fran Garcia. Signed back to the club from Rayo Vallecano this summer, Garcia has gone from strength to strength in preseason, carrying on where he left off at Vallecas.