Barcelona defender close to La Liga loan – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona defender Julian Araujo is close to departing the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Mexican right-back, who was signed in February, but after the transfer deadline, has yet to make a single appearance for either Barcelona or their filial side Barcelona Atletic as a result. After just one friendly at the end of last season, Xavi Hernandez has made the call that he would be better served by a loan move to continue his development.

Last week it was reported that Las Palmas had reached an agreement to loan Araujo, and it appears that deal is in the works. Araujo has already been contacted by Manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta and Sporting Director Ivan Helguera to discuss their plans.

Understand Las Palmas are closing in on signing Julian Araujo on a one year loan from Barcelona, almost done and here we go 🚨🔵🔴 Araujo, top target for Las Palmas since June — the coach convinced Mexican fullback to decide for Las Palmas move. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

At 21 years of age, it would have been a major challenge for Araujo to jump from Los Angeles Galaxy to Barcelona directly, and a move to Las Palmas may be beneficial for all involved.

The Canary Islanders were in need of right-back, having seen Real Madrid loanee Marvin Park return to the Spanish capital. Araujo will now compete with Alvaro Lemos for a starting spot this campaign.