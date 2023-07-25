Barcelona have loan deal agreed with La Liga side for defender

Barcelona defender Julian Araujo looks likely to leave the club before he makes his debut for the Blaugrana, having not yet been able to play since his move from Los Angeles Galaxy. He will however gain some La Liga experience this season though, if all goes to plan.

Araujo has not yet joined up with Barcelona fr preseason training this summer, following his Gold Cup duties with Mexico. Barcelona have reportedly told him there is no need to join them on tour, and he can instead extend his holidays and go directly on loan to his next destination.

Despite previous reports that manager Xavi Hernandez wanted to look at Araujo in preseason, MD say that a deal has been agreed between Barcelona and Las Palmas for Araujo to head to the Canary Islands on loan for the season.

There he will work under the tutelage of former Barca Atletic Manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta. They say that although it is not yet clear when he will join Las Palmas, he has already been in touch with Pimienta and Sporting Director Ivan Helguera to discuss the role he will have at Las Palmas.

Barcelona could pick few better destinations for Araujo to adapt not only to Spanish football, but also some of the tenets of Barcelona’s football. Garcia Pimienta worked in La Masia for many years, and few managers in La Liga use as much of their methodology as he does.