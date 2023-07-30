Dani Carvajal admits that Real Madrid are in a transition phase following El Clasico defeat

On Saturday night, it was Barcelona that took the spoils in El Clasico, following a decisive 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in Dallas.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres ensured the bragging rights for Barcelona, and Real Madrid will be disappointed to have lost, especially considering the chances that they had, and then failed to take.

Dani Carvajal captained Real Madrid on the night, and he admitted that he and his teammates had a very difficult evening against Barcelona.

“We started the game poorly. We grew into the game but could not finish our chances.

“The result determines the success. I think we did many things well. We are adapting to a new system. In the end, we didn’t succeed in front of the goal.”

Carlo Ancelotti has opted for a 4-4-2 diamond system during pre-season, and it has worked for Real Madrid against AC Milan and Manchester United. However, it certainly did not appear to be successful against Barcelona, and the players and coaching staff will hope to sort their issues out ahead of the new season.