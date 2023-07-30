Feisty El Clasico encounter sees Barcelona take the spoils against Real Madrid

Just like last season’s pre-season fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the United States, it is the former that have emerged victorious, following a 3-0 victory in Dallas.

Both Carlo Ancelotti and Xavi Hernandez named very strong sides for the match, and it was Barcelona that started brightly. They came agonisingly close to opening the scoring early on, but Oriol Romeu’s thunderous volley crashed off the crossbar.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they took the lead soon after. A well-worked free-kick routine between Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri allowed Ousmane Dembele time inside the box, and he finished beyond Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid came very close to equalising soon after on multiple occasions. They were awarded a penalty which Vinicius Junior could only hit the crossbar with, and they hit the woodwork twice more in quick succession.

It was a very feisty affair in Dallas, with several strong tackles from both sides. Both sides felt the effects of this, as Gundogan and Andreas Christensen as both suffered knocks, neither of which are believed to be serious. Ferland Mendy was also replaced, although he appeared to suffer a hamstring injury.

Aurelien Tchouameni struck a sensational effort against the bar from long range, and Barcelona made Real Madrid pay for their profligacy as they added a second late on, courtesy of a brilliant effort from youngster Fermin Lopez. Ferran Torres also added a very late third after being set up with Lopez.

Those goals ensured that Barcelona picked up the first victory of their pre-season schedule, which Xavi will no doubt be absolutely delighted with.