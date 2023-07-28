USMNT star set for Milan move as €20m fee is agreed

Valencia and Milan appear to have finally reached an understanding in negotiations for USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah.

The two have been in talks for over a month over a deal, with Los Che initially insisting on receiving €25m for Musah. However Milan, who started their offer at €12m, had only gotten to €18m this week. With Peter Lim and Valencia finally reducing their demands to €20m though, Relevo, amongst others, say that Milan have agreed to pay that amount with variables included.

For his part, Musah has insisted that he only join Milan, as he was set on a move to the Rossoneri, backing Valencia into something of a corner if they wanted to sell him.

The 20-year-old is talented, but is unlikely to be missed too much by Valencia Manager Ruben Baraja, who dropped him in the latter stages of last season. What will be of concern to Valencia fans is how this money is reinvested into the squad.

Musah looks as if he will be the large sale that Valencia have made every summer for the last few years. Joining Milan should give him a chance at a fresh start and an opportunity to take the next step in his development.