Luis Suarez move to Inter Miami collapses – ‘The soap opera is over’

Luis Suarez will not be linking up with former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, at least not this season.

The Uruguayan forward who is currently contracted to Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, has been heavily linked with a reunion in Major League Soccer in recent weeks.

However Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi has confirmed that Suarez will stay in Brazil for the coming six months at least. Fabrizio Romano quoted him saying “the deal won’t happen. Luis will stay at Gremio until December, the soap opera is over now.”

Luis Suárez will not join Inter Miami this summer. Negotiations collapsed — it’s over. ⛔️🇺🇾🇺🇸 #MLS “The deal won’t happen. Luis will stay at Gremio until December, the soap opera is over now”, Gremio coach Portaluppi confirms. pic.twitter.com/pTHF2uPTx3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023

Suarez had been linked with a move to Miami, in spite of questions about their ability to accommodate another major salary on top of Alba, Busquets and Messi within MLS rules.

‘El Pistolero’ still has another year and a half on his Gremio deal, taking him until December of 2024, but Inter Miami may find a way to make the deal work in January too. The 36-year-old has been in fine form for the Brazilian side, scoring 13 goals and providing 9 assists in just 31 appearances since joining.