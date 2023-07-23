Luis Suarez willing to buy out Gremio contract to join Inter Miami

Luis Suarez is ready to pay out the remainder of his Gremio contract to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

The MLS side are working on a Barcelona reunion project in Florida in 2023 with Messi’s arrival followed by moves for former La Blaugrana stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Suarez is keen to become the fourth former Camp Nou star joining the squad in the coming weeks but his situation at Gremio is unresolved.

The veteran forward joined Gremio at the start of 2023, following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as part of a two year contract with the Brazilian giants.

However, as per reports from Diario Sport, Gremio are aware of his desire to leave, and do not want a disruptive presence in the squad.

Suarez will now look to negotiate a settlement, which could include repaying all wages received in 2023, and an additional payment to formally terminate his contract in Porto Alegre.