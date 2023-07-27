Barcelona entry into Champions League confirmed by UEFA but with conditions

Barcelona will be permitted to play in the Champions League this season after UEFA confirmed officially that they would be admitted into the competition for this season. They may not be entirely out of the woods though either.

The Blaugrana were under investigation from UEFA for their role in the Caso Negreira, but the investigation has been put on standby.

“FC Barcelona is provisionally admitted to participate in the UEFA 2023/2024 club competitions,” as per Cadena Cope.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Barça will be able to play in the Champions League this season, provisionally. UEFA reserves the decision of admission or exclusion for the future. pic.twitter.com/SXapM6F2Cj — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 27, 2023

There is a Spanish legal investigation into the matter too, which is still ongoing. UEFA’s admittance of Barcelona is contingent on three conditions, noting that the inspectors requested the suspension of the investigation:

Barcelona maintain UEFA and their investigators informed and up-to-date with the investigation.

UEFA reserve the right to re-open their investigation.

They reserve the right to make a decision in the future on the exclusion of Barcelona from UEFA competitions

Barcelona will no doubt be relieved that they can play in the Champions League, but the threat will hang over them until the legal case in Spain is cleared.

