Valencia star digging heels in over move, will not consider alternative club

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah looks set to be the major sale at Mestalla this summer, but it will not happen if it is not on his terms.

The USMNT midfielder has been linked with a move away all summer, with some Premier League sides reportedly interested earlier in the window.

However Milan are the heavy favourites for a deal, and with talks continuing on for some time, Relevo say that Musah has told Valencia that the only side he will join is the Rossoneri.

Los Che are yet to accept the Milan proposal, which between variables and the fixed fee is below €20m, but Peter Lim is determined to bring in €25m for Musah.

With all three parties seemingly locked in their position, it will take some form of compromise to see a deal completed, which has been the case for an entire month. The fact Musah has declared his uniform desire to only join Milan means that Valencia have lost the leverage of other offers to drive the price up.