Oriol Romeu makes statement of intent regarding Barcelona role

Barcelona’s latest signing Oriol Romeu is back at the club he left as a 20-year-old, and has the chance to play in the position that he grew up in. It is not an opportunity he intends to take lying down.

He admitted to Esport3 that his adaptation to the team has been relatively simple, given he is returning to his long-time home.

“Probably, yes. I know quite a few people and that makes it a little easier to get in. Also having a few years of maturity and knowing how to enter a dressing room. This also gives you a certain advantage.”

Romeu was also asked what Manager Xavi Hernandez had asked of him.

“He needed a more positional midfield figure. He had slightly more mobile centre-midfielders, who could drive with the ball, but a player in front of the defence was still missing. That was his wish, that I could play this role. It’s a type of work that I’m good at. And I think I can contribute a lot, both in attack and defence.”

Last season Barcelona tended to be solid defensively or gung ho in attack, but Romeu believes one of the key things he can add to the side is balance.

“On the pitch, giving that balance. Having that player in front of the defence who can take on defensive duties. And also the experience of having spent many years in the world of football and being able to find solutions according to the problems that arise throughout the season. I have a background that can help bring balance to the team.”

Despite competition from Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Franck Kessie, Romeu explained that he believes he can start for Xavi this season.

“Yes, I want to fight to get a lot of minutes and to help the team in whatever way is needed. I see myself in an optimal moment, physically and mentally, to be able to have many minutes.”

He was looking forward to taking advantage of the chance that he was never afforded when graduating from La Masia.

“Maybe the challenge of being able to demonstrate what I couldn’t do when I was younger. To be able to settle here and demonstrate my potential. Now that is one of the most beautiful challenges.”

In terms of his role models for Barcelona, Romeu revealed that one of his biggest idols was the player that prevented him getting that chance as a youngster.

“I really like Busquets. He was the player who made the difficult easy. The consistency he has during his career is admirable. But then, perhaps, mentally, I really like Carles Puyol. He was a reference for me when I was in youth ranks. I also learned a lot from Xabi Alonso when I was in Germany.”