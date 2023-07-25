Atletico Madrid agree terms with top transfer target, looking for house in Madrid

Atletico Madrid are getting closer to bringing in their top target for the remainder of the transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Danish midfielder fits the profile that Diego Simeone is looking for this summer, namely someone who can anchor the midfield and provide freedom to those ahead of him.

According to Diario AS, Spurs are increasingly open to negotiating a price with Atletico, after Hojbjerg asked them to facilitate a move to Madrid.

Los Colchoneros have already agreed personal terms with Hojbjerg, and he is supposedly looking for a house in the Spanish capital, in spite of the fact he is on tour with Tottenham currently.

It has been previously reported that Atletico Madrid may need to make sales in order to fund a move for Hojbjerg, and that may yet be the biggest sticking point. The likes of Alvaro Morata, Thomas Lemar and Saul Niguez have all been linked with an exit, but none seem imminent.