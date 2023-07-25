‘Everything points to Manchester United in the coming days’ – Spanish sources link midfield star with deal

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United have been the two teams linked with Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer, but now sources in Spain say a move to England is more likely.

Amrabat has reportedly been a target for Los Colchoneros for several months, with reports that the player himself prefers a move to Spain.

Yet Ruben Uria has claimed that while he does not believe a deal to United is done as some at Atletico think, he believes a deal to the Red Devils could be completed in the coming days. That would amount to a €25m deal plus bonuses for Fiorentina.

He notes that some within Atletico thought the deal was done within the last week, but that there have been no advances since. Meanwhile Fiorentina believe he will eventually move, but are unsure of where exactly.

En la Fiorentina existe la sensación de que Amrabat va a salir en este mercado. La cuestión es a qué destino. En círculos cercanos al Atlético de Madrid, hace días que se deja caer que el futbolista ya está cerrado, pero no se acaba de avanzar en la operación. Tocará esperar. — Rubén Uría (@rubenuria) July 25, 2023

He also reveals that there are other options interested, but it appears those two are the favourites.

It should be said that most of the noises coming out of Atletico Madrid in recent days have been regarding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at Tottenham Hotspur. This could be a method of applying pressure to Amrabat, but it seems highly unlikely Los Colchoneros would sign both. That said, the deal to sign Cesar Azpilicueta seemed to be agreed without any prior warning too.