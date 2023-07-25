Xabi Alonso wants to sign Real Madrid starlet for Bayer Leverkusen

Several of Real Madrid’s promising young players have been linked with moves away this summer. Carlos Dotor has already left to join Celta Vigo, while Rafa Marin and Sergio Arribas may also be on their way out.

The latter looks almost certain to leave this summer. After a very successful campaign with Real Madrid Castilla, Arribas has attracted major interest from clubs in both Spain and Germany.

One of those interested in Bayer Leverkusen. According to Relevo, Xavi Alonso’s side want to sign the 21-year-old, although Real Madrid’s demands have meant that a deal is not particularly advanced.

Real Madrid are asking for €10m, as well as 50% sell-on clause. So far, no clubs have shown any willingness to meet these demands, which means that Arribas has remained in the Spanish capital.

Having proven himself for Castilla, Arribas will be keen to begin playing top-level football from next season. However, unless Real Madrid lower their demands, he may not be able to do so.