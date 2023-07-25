Real Madrid annoyed with 24-year-old unwilling to leave the club this summer

Real Madrid have been active in the transfer market so far this summer, having already signed five players. That number could have been more, had it not been for the stubbornness of Andriy Lunin.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid have been wanting to move Lunin on this summer after a strong of unconvincing performances, with the latest being against AC Milan at the weekend.

However, Lunin has insisted on seeing out the final year of his contract at Real Madrid, and this decision has meant that a new backup goalkeeper has not been signed.

Real Madrid had been interested in a number of targets, including Getafe’s David Soria and Rayo Vallecano stopper Stole Dimitrievski, but it appears that they won’t sign anyone as long as Lunin remains at the club.

These revelations point to Real Madrid not extending Lunin’s contract, so a new backup to Thibaut Courtois is likely to be signed next summer. However, club officials would dearly move that to be brought forward by 12 months.