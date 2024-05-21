Toni Kroos career statistics – Real Madrid legend leaves trail of trophies in his wake after 17 years

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos will bring to an end to a brilliant 17-year career after the Euros this summer, meaning just two games remain for him in a Real Madrid shirt, and just one in Spain.

He started off as an academy prospect at Bayern Munich, coming through and playing his first senior games for Bayern II before making his first appearances for the first team in Bavaria. His debut came in the German Cup in 2007. He would then spend the second half of the 2008-09 season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, where he established himself in the Bundesliga, returning for the following campaign.

180 minutes of Toni Kroos remain at Real Madrid, after a decade in which he's done it all. What a lot of memories there are to be thankful for.

Kroos would make his international debut in the latter stages of that loan, before returning to Bayern in the summer of 2010, where he became a key part of the squad. By the time he had left Bayern in 2014 to join Real Madrid for €25m, he had racked up 10 titles, including three Bundesligas, three German Cups, and a Champions League. That summer he starred for Germany in the Brazil World Cup, beating Argentina in the final.

⚪️Toni Kroos at Real Madrid🏆 10 seasons 22 titles in total

4 Champions Leagues

5 Club World Cups

4 European Supercups

4 La Ligas

1 Copa del Rey

4 Spanish Supercups 463 partidos

28 goals

Never a season below 90% passing accuracy. A decade of smooth dominance.

At Real Madrid he would embark on a decade of European dominance scarcely seen before, where Real Madrid picked up four European Cups in that decade, taking his personal total to five. The 34-year-old has a chance to add another in his final game, after 22 titles in his time, including four La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey last season. In total, he has 33 honours to his name, and a chance to make it 35 in his final months as a player.

Across his career, he has made 859 appearances, scoring 90 goals and given 186 assists, of which 108 caps, 21 assists and 17 goals were in international football. For Real Madrid, his totals sit at 463 games, 98 assists and 28 goals. He will seek to sign off his account in Madrid with a Champions League title at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund.

Image via Mateusz Porzucek/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images