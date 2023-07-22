Kylian Mbappe’s transfer-listing could allow Atletico Madrid and Joao Felix to end tumultuous relationship

The big transfer story over the last 24 hours has involved Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain have transfer-listed their star asset, following his decision not to extend his contract at the club, which expires next summer.

While Mbappe’s situation is being closely monitored by Real Madrid, city rivals Atletico Madrid may also be affected by it, specifically when it comes to their own wantaway player: Joao Felix.

Felix admitted earlier this week that he would love to join Barcelona, although a deal will be impossible this summer due to the LaLiga champions’ financial problems.

Still, Felix could depart Atletico this summer, as another club that has been interested in signing him is PSG. The French champions have initially ruled out a move for the Portuguese, but if Mbappe does depart, they may look to sign him as a replacement, according to MD.

The relationship between Felix and Atletico Madrid is at breaking point following the former’s comments earlier this week, and both parties are keen for a clean break this summer. Mbappe could well be the key to this happening.