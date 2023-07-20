Barcelona rule out signing of Joao Felix over financial concerns – report

Barcelona will not be signing Joao Felix this summer, after deciding that the operation is “unfeasible”.

According to Cope, Barcelona believe that signing Felix would be almost impossible due to their poor financial situation. They had been working on a possible deal over the last few days, but have now decided that it is not going to happen.

🚨 BREAKING: Barcelona have RULED OUT the signing of João Félix. His signing is seen as "unfeasible" financially. @HelenaCondis 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/soQIjRDnQ2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 20, 2023

Earlier this week, Felix admitted that Barcelona was his dream club, and that he would love to join them. This prompted him to dominate news headlines in Spanish football. It also meant that Atletico Madrid, and his current teammates, were furious with him.

Felix is currently not in Diego Simeone’s plans for next season, as he wasn’t for the second half of 2022-23, which prompted his loan move to Chelsea in January.

Atletico Madrid are looking to move him on this summer, although interest in his services is scarce, even more so now that Barcelona have pulled their interest. It means that Felix could be stuck in the Spanish capital, unless more suitors emerge over the next few weeks.