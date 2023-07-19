Barcelona starlet has offer on the table from LaLiga side

Although Barcelona have had a successful transfer window so far in terms of arrivals, they have been unsuccessful in their attempts to move players on, which is necessary given their current financial situation.

Only Samuel Umtiti has left on a permanent basis, with Pablo Torre also leaving to join Girona on loan for the 2023-24 season. Despite this, Barcelona will hope that they are able to move players on over the next few weeks.

Ez Abde is one of those who has been linked with a move away from Barcelona, both on loan and permanently. According to Santi Ovalle, the 21-year-old has an offer on the table from Real Betis, in what is likely to be a loan deal.

🚨 The option of Real Betis is on Abde's table, but he travels to the United States with the idea of ​​convincing Xavi. Abde's priority is to stay. The coach wants him in the squad too. @santiovalle 🇲🇦 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 19, 2023

However, Abde will not be leaving imminently. He has travelled with the rest of the Barcelona squad to the United States as part of their pre-season preparations, and Xavi Hernandez will run the rule over him during that time.

Abde wants to stay at Barcelona, but the situation could be taken out of his hands if the club struggles to sell players this summer. It remains to be seen whether he remains in Catalonia.