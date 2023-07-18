Bayern Munich “willing to listen to offers” for ex-Barcelona midfield target

Having lost Sergio Busquets at the end of last season, Barcelona have been desperately searching to replace the 34-year-old during this summer’s transfer window.

They are about to do so, with a deal for Oriol Romeu expected to be completed on Wednesday, before Xavi Hernandez’s squad begin their journey to the United States for their annual pre-season tour.

Before Romeu, Barcelona had considered other options, one of which was Joshua Kimmich. However, Bayern Munich insisted that the German international was not for sale, which killed any chance of him heading to Catalonia.

According to Kicker (via Diario AS), Bayern have recently relaxed their stance, and they are “willing to enter into talks” for Kimmich, should an acceptable offer is received before the end of the transfer window.

Barcelona will surely not look to sign Kimmich again, with their financial issues likely to kill any chance of a deal. Still, if Bayern had softened their stance a few weeks earlier, a deal may well have been possible.