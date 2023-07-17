Manchester City turned away by rising Barcelona star following approach

Barcelona’s ability to be able to bring in new reinforcements has been under the microscope over the last two seasons, but so far they have shown some aptitude for retaining their best young talents in spite of their constraints.

The latest is set to be Alejandro Balde, who according to all reports has agreed a deal with Barcelona although it has not been formally announced. The future of the left-back spot, MD say that his deal will be extended until 2027 or 2028.

They weren’t without competition though. As per their information, Manchester City made an approach for Balde, and were no doubt capable and willing to vastly outdo Barcelona financially.

🚨 BREAKING: Alejandro Balde has REJECTED an astronomical offer from Manchester City. The left-back only wants to continue at Barcelona and is about to sign his renewal until 2027 or 2028. @mundodeportivo 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/LUZ6C896DO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 17, 2023

However Balde rejected any approaches, although agent Jorge Mendes no doubt welcomed them as a reference point in negotiations.

In spite of their suspect finances, Barcelona are now set to tie up another of their young core, following contracts for Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Gavi. Losing one of those players would have been a body blow not only to their prestige, but perhaps would have opened the door to others considering an exit more seriously.

Image via David Ramos/Getty Images