Real Madrid to tie promising youngster down to new contract, loan move also being lined up

Over the last week or so, Rafa Marin’s future at Real Madrid has been in the spotlight. The 21-year-old had an outstanding 2022-23 season with Castilla, but at present, he only has one year left on his contract.

This has led to interest from a number of clubs, with Villarreal said to be particularly keen on signing him as a possible replacement for Pau Torres.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, Relevo has reported that Marin is close to signing a new contract at the club, which will secure his long-term future. Once his new deal is signed and sealed, the youngster is expected to join Real Betis on loan.

Despite his very strong showings last season, Marin is not currently in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the first team, but while at Betis, he has the chance to show that he is ready to play in LaLiga. With Nacho getting on, there could be an opportunity upon his return to establish himself in the Real Madrid squad.

Signing Marin to a new contract is an excellent piece of business for Real Madrid. He has the potential to be a fine central defender, now he must start showing that is good enough to play in LaLiga.