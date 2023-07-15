Villarreal considering move for Real Madrid defender as Pau Torres replacement

Earlier this week, Pau Torres left Villarreal in order to join former head coach Unai Emery at Aston Villa. As a result, Els Groguets will be tasked with finding a replacement for the 26-year-old, whose departure has left a hole in the centre of defence.

Villarreal are considering a number of options as they look to replace Torres, and one of them in Rafa Marin, according to Marca. The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer, as he only has one year left on his contract. As a result, he wouldn’t cost too much to sign.

Marin had an excellent season for Real Madrid Castilla in 2022-23, and he is ready to make the step up to top division football. However, as he is unlikely to be included in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad, a departure is more likely.

If signed, Marin would compete with Jorge Cuenca to play alongside veteran Raul Albiol. It would be an excellent pick-up for Villarreal, although they aren’t the only team interested in signing the young defender, as Real Betis are also keen.