Gold Cup star Adalberto Carrasquilla linked with La Liga pair

One of the breakout stars from the 2023 Gold Cup could be heading to La Liga with Adalberto Carrasquilla attracting transfer interest.

Panama have impressed on route to reaching their first Gold Cup final since 2013 ahead of facing Mexico in the showpiece in California.

As part of their run to the the final, MLS star Carrasquilla has played a key role, including scoring the winning penalty in their semi final shootout win over hosts the USA.

El momento definitivo. ✨ De los pies de Carrasquilla llegó el pase a la Final de #CopaOro para @fepafut 🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/fEIOMMI7kz — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 13, 2023

Carrasquilla has been tipped to go on and win the Gold Cup MVP award, regardless of the final result, and as per reports from Diario AS, Rayo Vallecano are leading the race to sign him.

Local rivals Getafe are also tracking Carrasquilla but Houston Dynamo’s €5.5m asking price is far higher than Rayo’s current €2m offer.

Carrasquilla is rumoured to be open to a move to Europe, but he has options on the table, with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion also tracking him.

