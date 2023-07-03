Barcelona

Barcelona defender under fire for poor performance against Qatar

Barcelona had hopes that at the very least, they would have a natural back-up right-back next season. Recent eveidence will create doubts though, after Julian Araujo endured a tough time on international duty.

The 21-year-old Mexican was part of El Tri’s defeat to Qatar in the Gold Cup quarter-finals, and was at fault for the only goal of the game. As the ball came across from the left-back area, Araujo was caught on his heels by the onrushing Hazem Ahmed Shehata.

Araujo’s wider performance was not thought to be disastrous, at least not in the eyes of MD, but it is certainly true that he was caught out in the decisive moment against opposition that is likely to be weaker than he will regularly face for Barcelona.

Signed in February, Araujo had a positive debut in a friendly against Vissel Kobe at the beginning of June, and Xavi Hernandez revealed that he would be given preseason to prove his value to the team. Yet after many years of left-field attempts to fill the right-back position, it would be no surprise if Barcelona fans were sceptical.

Tags Barcelona Gold Cup Julian Araujo Mexico Qatar

