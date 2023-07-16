Barcelona youngster impresses first team officials during first week of pre-season training

Earlier this week, Barcelona began their pre-season training program. Most of the first team squad were present, alongside a number of promising youngster that Xavi Hernandez and his staff intended to run the rule over.

One of those being assessed is Mikayil Faye. The young defender joined Barcelona from Croatian second division side NK Kustosija last month, and while he is expected to be part of Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side for next season, he is currently with the first team for pre-season.

According to MD, Faye has been impressing Xavi and his staff during the first week of pre-season. The youngster’s physical strength and power, especially in the actions in the air game, has been surprising to the coaching staff, although they know that he must work on tactical, technical and positional aspects.

Faye has made a promising start to his Barcelona career, and he will hope to continue this during the remainder of pre-season, before he starts the 2023-24 campaign with Barca Atletic.