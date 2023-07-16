Barcelona new boy Vitor Roque could be worth €200m in the future – agent

Earlier this week, Barcelona completed the signing of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, although the 18-year-old will remain in Brazil until at least January, possibly next summer.

Barcelona have been interested in signing Roque for a long time, as revealed by Andre Cury, the player’s agent. He told Sport that initial conversations were had with Deco, the club’s new Sporting Director, early last year.

“Deco was a fundamental piece in this operation. I had been taking to him about Roque since May 2022.”

Barcelona’s deal for Roque could reach as much as €61m, and Cury believes that the youngster will be worth way more than that if all of the add-ons are met.

“It’s a fantastic operation for Barca. If all the bonuses are met, it will mean that Roque is worth €200m.”

Barcelona will certainly hope that Roque makes a big impact during his time in Catalonia, which will be eagerly awaited by supporters all across the world.