Barcelona set to lose promising youngster just weeks after being heralded by Joan Laporta

Barcelona pride themselves of having some of the finest young Spanish players in the world in their academy. La Masia is well-known across the globe, and there are currently several exciting prospect within its ranks.

Joan Laporta knew this. The Barcelona President told La Vanguardia (via MD) at the start of this month that the club has excellent young players in its midst, especially for the pivot position, which is an area that Barcelona are struggling with in the first team.

“Xavi understands the situation of the club. He would like to strengthen the midfield, but he knows that some options are unfeasible and we would be wrong (to pursue them). It would cut the development of those in the academy. We have Marc Casado, Pau Prim, Gerard Hernández or Marc Bernal. First you have to look at home.”

Unfortunately for Laporta, one of those youngster is leaving the club. According to Esport Base Media, Villarreal are close to signing Hernandez. The 18-year-old will terminate his contract in order to sign with the Castellon-based side.

Hernandez will be the second exciting young player that Villarreal have signed from Barcelona, following Ilias Akhomach’s move earlier this move.