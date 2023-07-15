Barcelona have finalised fourth summer signing, deal to be announced on Monday

Having already signed Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque, Barcelona are now about to complete their fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

As per Cadena SER reporter Nil Sola, the operation to sign Oriol Romeu has been “closed”, and the 31-year-old will become a Barcelona player. The deal is set to be announced by both clubs on Monday.

Xavi Hernandez had hoped that Romeu would be signed before Barcelona jet off for their pre-season tour of the United States, and it appears that he will get his wish.

In recent weeks, Romeu has been Barcelona’s top pivot target, as they had missed out on deals of Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich and Marcelo Brozovic. The former La Masia prospect will be a welcome addition as Xavi’s squad did not have a natural pivot after Sergio Busquets’ departure at the end of last season.

Barcelona can now move on to addressing other areas. Xavi wants another midfielder and a right-back, although it is likely to depend on sales as to whether they can press ahead with plans to sign players in either of these positions.