Ansu Fati joins Barcelona preseason training camp

Barcelona have received a major boost to their preseason plans with striker Ansu Fati fit enough to join the squad.

Fati was linked with a potential summer move away from Catalonia, after a disappointing last campaign, despite managing to avoid any major injury setbacks.

However, despite his status as a firm favourite of Xavi, the future looked unclear for Fati, with Barcelona looking to raise funds for a transfer revamp.

Club president Joan Laporta also moved to end speculation over Fati’s place in the wider plan for this season insisting his previous injury concerns are in the past and the Spanish international is on track for a key role in the campaign.

However, the club have posted social images confirming Fati is back with the group ahead of their preseason tour of the USA.

The squad will fly out to California on July 19 ahead of four tour games including an El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid on July 29.