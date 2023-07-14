Real Madrid central defender has option to leave for more minutes to fellow La Liga side

Real Madrid have plenty of depth in central defence, and it could lead to a departure. Jesus Vallejo barely played last season, and is reportedly open to a move.

That was the case previous season too, but Vallejo neglected to accept a move elsewhere. Just four appearances and 88 minutes appear to have convinced him that he must search for more game time though. In total, Vallejo has just seen 441 minutes over the last two campaigns.

Diario AS report that he has several options to leave this summer, most of which abroad, but that his preference is to rejoin Granada on loan, where he previously played. From 2020 to 2021 he spent 18 months on loan. While he was never a starter outright, he did play 51 games in total. He would move there on loan again.

Granada are struggling for reinforcements this summer. In the middle of a takeover bid, they are yet to bring in any players, despite the fact they confirmed promotion a month and a half ago. Paco Lopez side will no doubt see it as a cheap pick-up and a known quantity, while Real Madrid will hope he can increase his value, next summer being the last opportunity they may have to sell him.