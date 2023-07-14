Paris Saint-Germain convinced their worst case Kylian Mbappe scenario will play out

Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain are all sat at the poker table, with a considerable amount of chips lying in front of them, but none of them are blinking.

However the passing of time does not work in PSG’s favour, who have publicly stated that they want Mbappe to either renew his deal or leave this summer.

It also appears that there is only one destination of interest for Mbappe though, and that destination are keeping their cards very close to their chest. While they could do with a number nine this summer, and it has been said that they will only move if the ‘price is right’, RMC Sport in France (via Marca) say that PSG are convinced there will be no offer for him from Real Madrid this summer.

It suits both Mbappe and Los Blancos financially to wait until next year for a move on a free, which is the one scenario that PSG were desperate to avoid.

Either way, it seems that this saga is set to rumble onwards towards the end of August. As the window moves towards its close, Mbappe and Real Madrid strengthen their negotiating positions with PSG, and thus if they are to be surprised with an offer by Real Madrid, they will likely wait until it is cheapest.