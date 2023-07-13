Real Madrid deny allegations over accounts from English media

Real Madrid have denied allegations levelled at them by English newspaper The Telegraph, published on Wednesday.

The allegations claim that there are around €120m in unexplained costs that have been put down as simply ‘other operational costs’, and go on to allege that the these costs are part of a deal that Real Madrid have not made public to their members. That deal in question represents a sale of a percentage of future sponsorship income in exhcange for immediate cash to cover losses, started in 2017 and renewed in 2020.

The article goes on to say that this could result in Los Blancos transgressing the Financial Fair Play rules, but Marca say that Real Madrid now deny that they have done so.

When contacted by The Telegraph, Los Blancos did not answer any of their claims, but have seemingly told Marca that they are not in breach of those regulations, and say that they are not unexplained.

💥 Informa @AranchaMOBILE, en @partidazocope 🤔 "El @RealMadrid tiene todas las cuentas auditadas y en ninguna se ha encontrado ninguna anomalía" 👉🏻 "El club cumple con los requisitos de información que ordena toda la normativa" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/dw3tPDK9Ga — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 12, 2023

Cadena Cope have also since denied that there are any anomalies in their accounts.

Of course, an easy way of clearing this up is giving an explanation of those costs, but neither are they duty-bound to do so to the press. Should the membership request it, President Florentino Perez might be obligated to give a more detailed breakdown of those costs, but for some time Perez has enjoyed the overwhelming support of the members at the Santiago Bernabeu.