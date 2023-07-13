Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets to be presented as Inter Miami players this weekend

Previously, Barcelona had hoped to have both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in their first team squad for next season. Instead, neither will be in Catalonia.

Messi, whose contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired at the start of this month, turned down a return to Barcelona earlier this summer, while Busquets decided against signing a renewal himself, albeit at Barcelona.

They will both be playing together, but at Inter Miami. Busquets’ arrival has already been announced, while Messi’s is expected in the very near future. According to MD, both players will be unveiled by the MLS club on Sunday at 6pm local time (Monday at 12am CEST).

Messi and Busquets could be joined by another former Barcelona teammate in Jordi Alba, as the veteran left-back has also been heavily linked with a move to Inter Miami over the last few weeks. The three amigos will hope that they can turn around the Florida-based franchise’s poor 2023 season.