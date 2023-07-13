Kylian Mbappe saga to delve deep into August despite Paris Saint-Germain pressure

Kylian Mbappe is the main topic of conversation in Madrid for the second summer in a row, as the Paris Saint-Germain striker openly dabbles in a move.

PSG have told Mbappe that he must move on or renew his deal this summer, and should he not accept their proposal, they will openly look to shop him this summer. Real Madrid meanwhile are happy to wait until next summer, but would strike a deal if the price was right for them.

In spite of the pressure from PSG to resolve the situation swiftly, Mbappe himself is in no hurry to do so. Marca say that the case is unlikely to be solved until well into August, particularly if it is an exit. There is a chance he renews before then, but so far Mbappe has maintained that he does not want to do so.

It seems that beyond a negotiation strategy, which no doubt it is, the Mbappe camp see this as a business strategy. With constant attention on him during the summer months, it increases his value as a celebrity, regardless of what he does on the pitch.