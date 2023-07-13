Barcelona reach agreement for top pivot target, signing could be announced tomorrow

It has been a very productive to the summer transfer window for Barcelona, who have already completed the signings of Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque.

Roque became Barcelona’s third addition earlier this week, and the LaLiga champions are now expected quickly pick-up their fourth signing of the summer, after an agreement was reached with Girona to sign Oriol Romeu, as reported by Sport.

For the last few weeks, Romeu has been Barcelona’s top target to replace Sergio Busquets, and they are now set to add him to Xavi Hernandez’s squad for the new season. A deal is said to be worth €8m, and will contain a fixed fee as well as add-ons, and it could be announced on Friday.

Having lost Busquets at the end of last season, it was essential for Barcelona to sign a new pivot this summer, and it appears that they have now achieved that goal.